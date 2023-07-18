Third South Dakota inmate dies in prison this month, SDDOC says

A third South Dakota state prison inmate has died this month, according to press releases from the Department of Corrections.

The department announced Tuesday morning Frank Ashley had died. Ashley, age 57, died Monday at the Jameson Annex to the South Dakota State Penitentiary in Sioux Falls, according to a press release from the department. No cause of death was given.

Ashley was serving time for third-degree and fourth-degree rape, sexual contact with a child younger than 16 and aggravated incest, all charges out of Pennington County, the release states.

Ashley's death follows the death of two others earlier in July, of which no cause of death has been released for either as well.

Inmate Manford Adkins died July 1, the department announced. He was 76 and was serving time for first-degree murder and kidnapping with gross physical injury.

Madit Borthok, 41, died July 7 at the Jameson Annex, according to the DOC.

Borthok was serving sentences for second-degree rape and simple assault on law enforcement conviction in Minnehaha County, according to the DOC.

Borthok would have been eligible for release in 2029, according to court documents.

This story is developing. Check back for more.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: South Dakota inmate dies at Jameson Annex, SDDOC states