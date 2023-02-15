Third South Fort Myers High School student arrested for gun on campus. Here's what we know

For the third time this school year, Lee sheriff's deputies arrested a student at South Fort Myers High School for bringing a gun to school.

The arrest happened Tuesday, the fifth anniversary of the Parkland school shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

It was the third threat of possible gun violence in the Lee County School District this week and the second arrest of a student, according to the school officials.

Students and parents reunite at South Fort Myers High School after a threat of a gun was called in Friday afternoon. Lee County SheriffÕs Office declared that there was no active shooter after officers searched the school. It was declared a ÒswattingÓ incident.

Here's what we know about each of the incidents this week:

South Fort Myers High School

"In the spirit of open communication, I want to let you know a student was arrested today for having a gun on campus," Ed Mathews, principal at South Fort Myers High School, said in an email to parents. "The situation was quickly resolved and teaching and learning continued."

Mathews said the Lee County Sheriff's Office investigated a tip regarding suspicious activity.

"The student involved tried to run from School Resource Officers, resulting in a short lockdown to keep our campus safe," Mathews wrote. He was later detained and found with the gun.

In addition to legal consequences, the student will also be disciplined to the fullest extent of the Student Code of Conduct, according to Mathews, which includes expulsion.

"This kind of behavior will not be tolerate at South Fort Myers High School," he said.

It was the third incident this year.

In November, a student was arrested for having a gun on campus. In August, on the second day of school, another student was arrested for having a loaded 9mm handgun in his car on campus.

Fort Myers Middle Academy

At Fort Myers Middle School, a student was arrested this week for threatening a school shooting on social media.

Principal Brian Mangan said in an email to parents that authorities deemed the threat not credible but that this behavior will not be tolerated and the student will also be disciplined per the Student Code of Conduct.

"Please remind your students of the importance to report any suspicious activity," Mangan said. "Working together we can keep our school safely focused on teaching and learning."

Cypress Lake High School

Social media posts circulated over the weekend of a Cypress Lake High student intending to bring a weapon to school on Monday, Principal Angela Roles said in an email to parents.

"Thanks to the students who reported this, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office has been and continues to investigate," Roles said. "Out of an abundance of caution, we will have extra security on campus tomorrow. Teaching and learning will continue as usual."

