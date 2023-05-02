Third stabbing reported in Davis — police urge downtown residents to shelter in place

We've dropped the paywall on this article delivering critical public safety information in this developing story. Please consider a digital subscription to The Bee to support local journalists.

Davis police were responding early Tuesday to reports of a third stabbing since Thursday and were asking residents to shelter in place while they search for a suspect seen running from the area near Second and L streets in the city’s downtown.

An emergency alert from police sent out just before 1 a.m. said officers “have responded to reports of a stabbing and are looking for the suspect described as an unknown race male wearing all dark clothing, possibly a blue shirt, jeans carrying a black backpack and black Adidas with stripes.”

“The suspect was last seen running westbound on 3rd Street,” police said, adding that further details would be released when available.

No details on the condition of the stabbing victim were released, but two other men have been fatally stabbed by an unknown suspect since Thursday, rattling the community and sparking UC Davis officials to offer expanded ride services to students leaving campus or heading to classes at night.

The first stabbing occurred Thursday at Central Park in downtown Davis and resulted in the death of David Henry Breaux, 50, who was known as the city’s “Compassion Guy” and was a regular at the park.

The second stabbing was reported about 9 p.m. Saturday at Sycamore Park near sycamore Lane and Colby Drive, where police found a 20-year-old Davis student, Karim Abou Najm, dead at the scene.

“Despite conducting an exhaustive search of the area surrounding the park for the suspect with the support of other Yolo County law enforcement agencies using canines and drones, the suspect has not yet been located,” police said in the update.

In that incident, police said they were looking for a man between the ages of 19 and 23 and 5-foot-7 to 5-foot-8, describing him as “a light-skinned male, possibly Hispanic,” had “long curly loose hair.”

Story continues

That suspect was last seen wearing a white hat and a light-colored T-shirt beneath a button-up shirt and may have been riding a men’s bike with straight handlebars.

Police were askng residents with surveillance camera footage of the area to call 530-747-5400 or to email policeweb@cityofdavis.org.

Anyone with information who wanted to remain anonymous can call 530-747-5460.

This is a developing story; check back with sacbee.com for updates.