Third state probe of Westmoreland juvenile center finds potential riot averted despite inadequate staff training

Aug. 8—A state agency Tuesday disclosed findings from a third investigation of operations at Westmoreland County's temporarily closed juvenile detention center.

The investigation resulted in an additional violation related to a physical altercation this year between a staff member and a teen that officials feared created a potential for a riot at the Hempfield facility.

Westmoreland officials this week made public results from two other state probes finalized last month of the Regional Youth Services Center where the county operates a 16-bed juvenile detention center and a separate eight-bed shelter program for troubled youth.

The detention center was closed in early June amid multiple state investigations that resulted from one juvenile's suicide attempt and another offender who reportedly suffered self-harm injuries. The shelter remains open. Westmoreland leaders claim the detention incidents were precipitated by substantial staffing shortages.

State investigators, as part of the latest probe dated Aug. 7, found staffing issues also contributed to the violent altercation between a juvenile and staffers and led to a finding that detention center workers were not properly trained to deal with the violent situation, investigators said.

"During this crisis, staff was outnumbered and had no additional back up or assistance within the facility. They were fearful of a riot situation and were in self-defense mode in order to maintain control," according to the investigation.

Officials described a chaotic scene following a series of fights among residents after which multiple juvenile offenders refused to comply with staff orders, attempted to prevent security doors from locking and and physically attacked the facility's director and other staffers.

Staffers attempted to physically restrain the juveniles to fend off the attack and used unauthorized headlocks and torso holds, according to the investigation.

One juvenile was charged with aggravated assault. The staff member involved in the fight is no longer employed at the facility, officials said.

Juvenile Detention Center Director Rich Gordon told investigators the incident was a result of multiple factors, including violent behavior among residents and a staff that was fearful to engage physically with residents.

"Policies and protocols have provided youth more confidence and protection than the staff working in the facility, the residents have more confidence than the staff in a crisis and there are no self-defense techniques approved or trained to staff for such an incident," investigators said.

Gordon said last week that just four workers remain on the payroll at the detention center, which when fully staffed had 28 positions. That enabled a staffing ratio of at least one employee on duty for every six juveniles in detention.

Gordon, in the state report, said the county is reviewing its security and training procedures and continues to work towards hiring more employees before the facility can reopen. Gordon told investigators the county is seeking to increase its staff-to-resident ratio to have one employee for every three to four residents when the facility reopens.

Meanwhile, the juvenile detention center remains indefinitely closed and county officials said it won't be reopened until a the facility can be adequately staffed.

