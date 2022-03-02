Babson College is holding the line on tuition increases for both undergrad and graduate student

For the first time in more than a quarter of a century, Babson College has decided to put a hold on tuition increases.The Board of Trustees approved a 0% tuition increase for undergraduates and graduates for the 2022–2023 academic year. The decision also marks the third consecutive year that graduate tuition has not gone up.

“Unprecedented and significant endowment increases, along with the generosity of our alumni and strategic fiscal management, have created a unique opportunity to reinvest in our community,” Babson President Stephen Spinelli Jr. wrote in a letter to students. “Recognizing the impacts of COVID-19 and an historically high inflationary environment, we have taken the opportunity to ease the tuition burden on our students and families. Babson continues to be in high demand with record-breaking application numbers. We remain committed to making a Babson education accessible for all students, families, and aspiring entrepreneurial leaders.”

In addition to a 0% tuition increase, Babson reported that $48 million in undergraduate grants and scholarships will be awarded for 2022–2023, primarily dedicated to students with demonstrated financial need.

UNDERGRADUATE ANNUAL TUITION REMAINS $54,944 A YEAR

Undergraduate tuition will remain $54,944 annually. If room and board and other fees are included, the cost of attending a year as an undergraduate at Babson is now $77,298.

The total tuition for Babson’s two-year MBA program, meantime, will remain $115,244, while its accelerated one-year MBA is $89,550.

DON’T MISS: WHAT IT NOW COSTS TO GET AN MBA AT A TOP BUSINESS SCHOOL or TOTAL COST FOR A TOP UNDERGRADUATE BUSINESS DEGREE

The post For Third Straight Year, Babson Holds Line on MBA Tuition appeared first on Poets&Quants.