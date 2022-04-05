After third suicide attempt US soldier says: 'I didn't care about anything'

Yahoo Entertainment

Hollywood week continued on American Idol with the notoriously dramatic Duets Challenge and, during Sunday night's episode, partners Scarlet and Douglas Mills Jr. were facing just that as they struggled to get along. There was tension between the two from the very beginning as they attempted to rehearse the Greatest Showman ballad "Rewrite the Stars." In fact, at a certain point, it seemed as though Scarlet and Douglas were attempting to rewrite their arranged partnership. While Douglas admitted that he has a hard time learning new songs, Scarlet lacked patience and empathy as she reached her boiling point saying she was "done" as she ripped off her microphone. "I’m at this certain point where it’s like, this is just embarrassing," stated Scarlet. Scarlet later apologized to Douglas for her mini-meltdown and the two continued to rehearse. However, once they finally got onstage in front of the judges, the tension was so thick that Scarlet was cutting it with her eyes as Douglas stumbled through the performance. Fortunately, despite the flub, viewers at home thought Scarlet and Douglas still sounded great together. As for the judges, Katy Perry felt that the two had enough beautiful moments in the past that they still deserved to move on to the next round.