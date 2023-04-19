Third suspect in 5-year-old Ferndale girl’s fentanyl death has bail set

The last of three people accused of murder for the early March fentanyl death of a 5-year-old Ferndale girl has been appointed an attorney nearly a week after his arrest.

Cody Curtis Craig, 32, of Bellingham, was charged April 7 in Whatcom County Superior Court with one count of first-degree murder for the March 8 death of 5-year-old Olivia R. Doane. Prosecutors also charged Melissa Ann Welch, 35, and Michael Wayne Doane, 33, both of Ferndale, for the child’s death.

Each of the murder charges includes the aggravating factor that Welch, Craig and Doane knew or should have known that the child was particularly vulnerable, the court records show.

All three were arrested April 13, The Bellingham Herald previously reported.

Welch and Doane are the girl’s biological parents, and Craig is Welch’s boyfriend, according to court records.

Welch and Doane both had bail set at $1 million at their first appearances in court April 13.

Craig’s first appearance was continued three times until Tuesday afternoon, April 18, because an attorney could not be found for him.

Because Welch, Doane and Craig are all co-defendants in the case, the Whatcom County Public Defender’s Office can only represent one of them, requiring outside conflict attorneys to be appointed for the other two.

During Craig’s first appearance Tuesday, Whatcom County deputy prosecuting attorney David Graham requested the court commissioner set Craig’s bail at $1 million.

Graham said the allegations against Craig were serious and it was “very alarming” that Craig allegedly continued selling narcotics after the child’s death.

Court records show Craig is connected to a separate ongoing narcotics investigation.

Craig’s defense attorney, Carl Munson, said Tuesday that Craig has lived his whole life in Whatcom County and was unemployed at the time of the girl’s death.

Munson said while the allegations “are incredibly serious, it’s important to keep in mind that they are allegations. Craig is innocent as he stands here before the court.”

Munson asked the court commissioner to set bail at something lower than $1 million.

The commissioner ultimately set Craig’s bail at $1 million and ordered him to have no contact with Welch or Doane and not to possess or use controlled substances unless prescribed to him.

Craig’s arraignment is scheduled for April 21.

Doane and Welch are expected to have their arraignments the same day.