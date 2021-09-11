Third suspect arraigned in connection with T-Mobile robbery

Sep. 10—A third suspect has been charged with robbing the T-Mobile store in Grand Haven on Aug. 18.

According to Grand Haven Department of Public Safety Director Jeff Hawke, Alonte Coreshawn Coleman, 17 of Grand Rapids, has been charged with four felony counts of armed robbery, as well as one felony firearm charge.

Coleman was already lodged in the Kent County Jail on weapons charges following the robbery. He was remanded to jail and held without bond after arraignment in the Ottawa County 58th District Court.

Four suspects were arrested in connection with the robbery at the T-Mobile store, 604 N. Beacon Blvd. Two of the suspects arrested, Yaceair Lamont Divers, 16, and Ibrahim Hassan Dadiri, 15, both of Grand Rapids, were previously arraigned on felony robbery and firearm charges.

Hawke said the investigation into the robbery continues.