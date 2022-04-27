Third suspect arrested in 2020 homicide

Apr. 27—The Meridian Police Department on Tuesday arrested a third suspect in the 2020 death of Diqwun Martin.

Martin, 19, was reported missing on Aug. 27, 2020. His body was found a few days later on Sept. 3 in the 4600 block of 25th Court.

MPD Sgt. Heather Luebbers said Jakavion Adams, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and possession of stolen property. His bond was set at $1,050,000.

MPD previously announced the arrests of Onorious Campbell, 21, and Myson Mosley, 21, in connection with Martin's death on April 14. Both suspects were charged with first degree murder and were being held without bond.