Third suspect arrested for 2021 shooting that killed Bluffton football player

A final suspect has been arrested in connection to the 2021 shooting that killed Bluffton High School student Dwon “DJ” Fields Jr.

The unidentified male suspect, accused for the murder of Fields and two attempted murders, was 15-years-old at the time of the crime resulting in the case starting in family court, despite the suspect currently being 18-years-old. The solicitor’s office has prepared juvenile petitions for murder, attempted murder, assault and battery with a violent mob first degree and assault and battery of a mob second degree, according to the 14th circuit solicitor Duffie Stone.

However, the solicitor’s office will be asking the family court to wave the juvenile from family court into general sessions so that he can be charged as an adult, with the procedure expected to start next week.

The main difference, if convicted, is the length of sentence that can be imposed. If convicted as a juvenile he would only serve until his 21st birthday whereas if convicted as an adult, the sentence could be up to 30 years to life for the murder charge alone. The other charges carry sentence ranges from 3 to 30 years.

No information about the identity of the suspect or his arrest could be revealed at this time. Stone said this would be the final arrest in the case.

He is currently house in the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

Fields was driving his car with two other passengers on March 18, 2021, when three suspects opened fire on the vehicle killing him. He was 18.

Ty Leic Chaneyfield, 20, of Ridgeland, and Jimmie Green, 21, of Hardeeville were charged with two counts of attempted murder, murder and possession of a weapon in a violent crime in the case and remain in custody.