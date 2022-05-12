Third suspect arrested, charged with murder in shooting death of Hunt County man in Garland

May 11—The Garland Police Department has reported a third suspect was arrested overnight and charged with murder in connection with the shooting deaths during the past weekend of Jose Damian Garcia, 18, of Greenville and one other individual.

A statement was released by the department earlier today:

"Investigators identified a third shooter involved in the murder investigation from May 7, and last night, May 10, this man was arrested just before midnight.

On May 7, at 11:45 pm, Garland Police and Fire responded to a call of someone being shot in the 800 block of Magnolia Drive. Upon arrival, officers observed multiple individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds near the roadway.

An 18-year-old male, identified as Jose Damian Garcia of Greenville, was pronounced deceased at the scene and three other people were transported to nearby hospitals. One of the victims, 17-year-old Melvin Salas, died from his injuries, but the two other adults, a male and female, who were injured by gunfire, received non-life-threatening injuries.

Homicide investigators discovered there was a party at a residence on Magnolia Drive, and a disturbance occurred near a parked car on the street. The disturbance began with an argument that escalated to an exchange of gunfire.

Two suspects, 21-year-old Jesus Saldana of Garland, and 22-year-old Christopher Torres of Arlington, were immediately identified as being involved in the shooting and were arrested.

Detectives have been actively investigating the murders, and yesterday, May 10, they discovered a third person, 22-year-old Omar Sebastian Caballero, was involved in the shooting death of Garcia and Salas, who fled prior to the arrival of officers.

Last night, just before midnight, members of the Garland SWAT team executed an arrest warrant for Caballero at a residence in the 2300 block of Brook Street, where he was taken into custody without incident.

This remains an active investigation and anyone who may have information regarding this investigation are encouraged to call the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

Caballero is charged with murder and is currently in the Garland Detention Center with no bond. Saldana and Torres, who were arrested on May 7, are still in the Garland Detention Center, charged with murder. Their bonds are $1,000,000 each."