Third suspect arrested, charged in murder case of 24-year-old Atlanta woman

A third suspect connected to the homicide case of a 24-year-old Atlanta woman is now in custody at the Fulton County Jail.

According to police, Allahnia Lenoir was last seen on July 30, 2022 at the Peachtree Midtown Apartments located at 1600 Peachtree Street.

Jail documents show a third suspect, Nicholas Hendrickson, was arrested on Nov. 25 and charged with concealing death of another, false statements, hindering apprehension or punishment of criminal, and tampering with evidence.

In September, police arrested Diante Reynolds and charged him with murder, concealing death of another, financial identity fraud, forgery in the first degree, tampering with evidence, and possession of controlled substance in schedule I or II with intent to distribute.

Police told Channel 2 Action News they are still searching for 29-year-old Steven Oboite, who they said is also a suspect in the incident. Oboite has a warrant for felony murder and concealing death of another.

Atlanta police believe Lenoir died inside a unit at Peachtree Midtown Apartments.

Court documents accuse Oboite and Reynolds of giving Lenior an opiate and failed to call 911 while “Lenior suffered medical distress”.

In August Channel 2 Action News spoke with the Jannette Jackson, Lenoir’s mother.

“Nobody deserves to just disappear,” said Jackson. “Every day is getting harder obviously because the reality of time not being on my side or my daughter’s side is hurting — is painful,” Jackson told Channel 2 Action News. “All I know is that they said she was ID-ed coming in but not coming out.”

The Atlanta Police Department said the investigation is still ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact the police department.

“Our ultimate goal is to locate the body of Allahnia and be able to provide closure for this grieving family,” Major Peter Malecki with Atlanta Police said.

