Third suspect arrested, charged in Terra Bella slaying

The final suspect in an October shooting is now facing homicide charges along with two other defendants.

On Monday, Jose Reyes Bello was charged with murder and conspiracy. He'd been on the run for more than a month.

The investigation started on the afternoon of Oct. 15. Deputies were called to an orchard near Avenue 80 and Road 264 in Terra Bella. When deputies arrived they found Douglas Cline, 58, dead.

Cline was shot to death, detectives said.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and later identified three men as the suspects. It's unclear how or if the victim and suspects knew each other prior to Oct. 15.

Detectives also found five addresses linked to the suspects. Homicide detectives along with several local law enforcement agencies served five search warrants between Terra Bella, Earlimart and Delano.

Detectives said they found 12 guns, 28 magazines, a grenade launcher, about 5 ounces of cocaine, a half-pound of heroin and about 3 kilograms of fentanyl.

On Nov. 1, two men were charged in the slaying — Manuel Quintero, 38, and Jesus Manjarrez, 23. They face murder and felony conspiracy to commit a crime. The charges are enhanced with special allegations that a firearm was used and that Quintero has prior felony convictions.

The complaint was amended on Monday following the arrest of Bello.

Over the last month, homicide detectives followed up on numerous leads trying to find Reyes. Detectives eventually learned that Bello was staying at a home in Kern County.

Bakersfield police served a warrant at a home on Monterey Street and found Bello. The 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of homicide and conspiracy. He was booked into Tulare County Pretrial Facility and arraigned on Monday.

Manjarrez and Quintero are being housed at South County Detention Facility.

If convicted, they each face life in prison.

