Third suspect arrested for deadly Mount Holly double shooting

A third person has been arrested for a deadly double shooting in Mount Holly two months ago.

On Dec. 14, 19-year-old Jayden Dae’Shun Munson and 19-year-old Jaylan Marray Jackson were found shot to death in a vehicle along Piedmont Avenue near Dodge Street. Both were from Concord.

The Mount Holly Police Department said the gunfire went off while the two men were inside the car. The vehicle then rolled downhill.

On Dec. 29, a 17-year-old was taken into custody in New York. He is facing first-degree murder charges.

On. Jan 12, police arrested 18-year-old Zabreon Isaiah Wallace in the town of Fairmount, North Carolina. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On Thursday, police arrested 20-year-old Marquan Ladrien Marshall in Greensboro and charged him with two counts of first-degree murder.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 704-827-4343.

