Third suspect arrested, faces murder charge in January Fort Worth drive-by shooting

A third person has been arrested in connection to the January killing of 47-year-old Kevin Lamont Brown, according to a Fort Worth police report.

Police arrested Braylin Brown, 21, on Wednesday on suspicion of murder, jail records show. According to court records, Braylin Brown appears to have been in jail on charges in another case at the time of Kevin Brown’s death.

Police did not immediately respond to a request for an arrest warrant affidavit for Braylin Brown that might reveal more details of his alleged involvement in the killing.

According to Tarrant County Jail records, Braylin Brown is being held without bail. He is also facing a separate murder charge and three charges of engaging in organized crime, according to court records. He was arrested on those charges in December 2020, jail records show.

The 2020 murder charge stems from the shooting death of Cheyenne Moore, 17, of Arlington in January of that year. He was released on $800,000 bond on the 2020 murder and organized crime charges, according to Tarrant County Jail records.

Braylin Brown is a member of the Lake Como Crips gang, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office wrote in a 2020 motion it filed seeking an increase of his bond on the organized crime charges. Brown was indicted on a murder charge in the death of Moore in May 2020.

Two other people — Damond Dashon Cotton and Ashlynn Durham, both 19 — were arrested earlier this year and charged with murder in Kevin Brown’s death. Cotton’s next appearance in court is scheduled for Nov. 4, a conference, and Durham’s is Oct. 28, for motions.

Cotton is accused of pulling the trigger, while police said Durham drove the pair.

According to Durham’s arrest warrant, she and Cotton were in a relationship. Police believe the pair planned Brown’s killing. Detectives obtained several text messages the two exchanged before and after the drive-by shooting.

The warrant said that on the day before the shooting, Cotton asked Durham to pick him up and she wasn’t able to do so. Cotton reportedly asked Durham to take him “by that one house,” before telling her not to come. He later told Durham that he was going to tell an “unknown third party that they will ‘do it tomorrow,” according to the warrant.