Third suspect arrested in fatal Olmstead Homes shooting

Another man was arrested Wednesday in connection to a murder in Olmstead Homes in October.

Jaquez Kiandre Davis, 21, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, according to jail records.

Diriuss Antonio Redd Jr., 17, and Evyn O'Conner, 18, are also charged with murder in connection to the shooting.

On Oct. 15, deputies responded to the 2100 block of B Street in Olmstead Homes off Broad Street and Lake Olmstead.

When they arrived, they found Kyan Michael Bowie, 22, of the 2500 Block of Hanover Street in Hephzibah, was shot. Bowie was taken by private vehicle to Augusta University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

