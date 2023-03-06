Third suspect arrested in fatal Valentine's Day shooting

A third suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old Johnson City man in Knoxville's Lonsdale neighborhood.

Javari Jackson-Allen, 19, was taken into custody by Knoxville Police Community Engagement Response Team officers on March 4 in Montgomery Village, a department spokesperson stated in an online press release.

Jackson-Allen is facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, along with especially aggravated robbery and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, in connection with the Feb. 14 shooting death of Rahleik Garcia. His bond has been set at $750,000, court records state.

Officers arrested co-defendants Iran Lyons, 18, on Feb. 25 at his home on Pickett Avenue in Mechanicsville, and Na’Kelin McAfee, 20, the next day at a home off Western Avenue, a department spokesperson said in a release.

Lyons and McAfee also have been charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, along with especially aggravated robbery and employing a firearm during a dangerous felony, with bonds set at $750,000. Lyons already was facing a weapons charge in connection with a shootout a month earlier outside his residence, court records state.

Knoxville police officers had responded to the shooting on Badgett Drive near Goins Drive just after 5 p.m. Feb. 14, according to a press release. When they arrived, they found Garcia suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene, the release stated.

