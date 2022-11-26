Third suspect arrested in July shootout that injured woman

Nov. 26—Police say a gunman who wounded a woman in a passing vehicle during a reckless shootout in downtown Brunswick slipped off to Miami after the July 14 incident.

But Qulick Grant's escape to South Florida did not hide him from his arrest warrant in connection with the summer shootout.

The victim, visiting from out of town, suffered a gunshot to the leg from a stray bullet, according to reports.

Authorities in Miami discovered the arrest warrant earlier this month after arresting Grant on unrelated charges, according to Glynn County police.

Grant, 19, was subsequently extradited to Georgia and booked Monday into the Glynn County Detention Center, jail records show. He is charged with five counts of aggravated assault, reckless conduct and discharging a firearm on a public street, records show.

Grant is the third suspect arrested in connection with the shooting, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. July 14 near Gloucester Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to Brunswick police. The 40-year-old woman was riding in a passing vehicle when a bullet from the shootout struck her in the knee, police reported.

An arrest warrant filed July 28 in Glynn County Magistrate Court by Brunswick police detective Terrance Tanner accuses Grant of firing the shot that wounded the woman. The warrant alleges Grant's shooting also endangered the man who was driving the vehicle.

The warrant says, "Qulick Grant used a firearm that resulted in (the victim) being shot in her leg during the shooting," according to the warrant obtained this week by The News.

The warrant further stated that Grant's actions "resulted in shots being fired into a vehicle where (the driver) was an occupant" and that the shooting "would have likely resulted in a serious injury if (the victim) had been struck by gunfire ... " the warrant states.

Brunswick police arrested Trentavious Lee and Kaleb Roy Wanzo shortly after the shooting.

Police said Wanzo, 19, drove the vehicle from which Lee fired a gun at gunmen who returned fire at the busy intersection. Police picked up Wanzo on July 22 on a warrant charging him with party to a crime of aggravated assault.

Police arrested Lee on July 25 on a warrant charging him with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a firearm on a public street.

Lee and Grant remained Friday in the county jail.