Third suspect arrested in killing of New Orleans officer and friend in Houston robbery after manhunt

A third suspect connected to the deaths of an off-duty New Orleans police detective and another man who visiting Houston when they were shot during a brazen robbery has been arrested, authorities said Thursday.

Khalil Nelson, 19, is charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of New Orleans Det. Everett Briscoe, 41, and 43-year-old Dyrin Riculfy. He was arrested Wednesday, the Houston Police Department said.

Two other suspects, Frederick Jackson, 19, and Anthony Jenkins, 21, are also charged with capital murder. They were arrested days after the deadly shooting. All three remained jailed.

Briscoe and Riculfy were part of a group of friends with the Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club who were visiting Houston on Aug. 21. After checking their bags at a hotel, some of them walked over to a restaurant in the city's Galleria area. While they were sitting on the restaurant patio, two men with hoodies approached and tried to rob them before opening fire, authorities said.

The suspects then fled in a vehicle.

Briscoe, a 13-year veteran of the police force, died shortly after being struck by gunfire. Riculfy was hospitalized and died Aug. 31.

Upon the arrest of Jackson and Jenkins, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said "death is on the table." Authorities said the pair was seen on security video stalking potential robbery victims in the area, which is home to the high-end Galleria shopping mall.