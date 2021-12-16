Third suspect arrested in killing of teenager shot outside a Fort Worth high school

Police on Thursday arrested a third suspect in connection with a June killing in which a teenager was shot outside of a Fort Worth high school.

Jaylen Patterson, who was fired on in a parking lot outside Eastern Hills High School, in the 5700 block of Shelton Street, near Weiler Boulevard, was slain during a robbery, according to an indictment returned against another suspect in the case.

Matthew Guevara-Solis, 19, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder in Patterson’s death.

Fort Worth police on Aug. 5 arrested Brandon Negron, 20, in Patterson’s death, and a grand jury on Nov. 1 indicted him on a murder charge.

Police also arrested in August a 16-year-old boy in the case. It was not clear whether he had been charged.

Patterson, 17, was shot in the shoulder and neck about 5:15 p.m. on June 7. He died the next day at a hospital. Patterson lived in Keller.

Police did not describe the circumstances of the killing.