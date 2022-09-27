Third suspect arrested in Laney High School shooting

A third teenager was arrested Monday in connection to a shooting at the Thomson-Laney football game on Sept. 16.

The 17-year-old was arrested Monday and is charged with weapons on school grounds, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, two counts of criminal damage to property in the first degree, and aggravated assault.

Two other male teens, both 17 years old, were arrested on the night of the shooting.

One is charged with weapons on school grounds, possession of a pistol or revolver under 18 years old, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, criminal damage to property in the first degree, and aggravated assault.

Another is charged with weapons on school grounds, possession of a firearm or knife during a crime, possession of a pistol or revolver under 18 years old, criminal damage to property in the first degree, and aggravated assault.

The three teens are being held at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.

The shooting

Richmond County Board of Education Public Safety officers responded to a fight on the visitor's side of the Laney High School stadium at about 9 p.m., according to a news release from the Richmond County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after, gunshots were reportedly fired near the gymnasium and two vehicles were "struck by what appeared to be gunfire," according to the sheriff's office.

Three guns were seized at the scene, according to police. No injuries were mentioned in the news release.

