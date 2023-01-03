Third suspect arrested in Lone Butte homicide case; one still at large

Jan. 3—A third suspect has been arrested related to the killing of Adan Ponce-Galdeano, whose body was discovered in a Lone Butte garage in December.

Santa Fe County sheriff's deputies on Sunday arrested Michael Sweeney, 30, at a mobile home park in Santa Fe. Sweeney has been charged with an open count of murder, as well as tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit both.

One suspect in the case, Edgar Herrera, 31, remains at large, according to officials, after two other suspects were arrested in December.

Santa Fe Sheriff's Office spokesman Juan Ríos said officers arrested Sweeney on Sunday at about 4 p.m. after receiving a tip he was located in a trailer at the Casitas de Santa Fe Mobile Home Park on Airport Road.

Sheriff's deputies arrived and called for anyone inside the trailer to come out, Ríos said, with Sweeney's girlfriend first exiting the trailer followed by Sweeney about 20 minutes later. Ríos said Sweeney surrendered "without incident."

According to a Monday public safety assessment shown in court records, Sweeney has failed to appear for court two or more times and has been convicted of prior crimes, which include misdemeanors and felonies related to drug and traffic offenses. Sweeney was booked into Santa Fe County jail on Sunday evening.

Though much is still unknown about Ponce-Galdeano's death, court documents describe possible ties to drug trafficking and an alleged plot to steal money.

Police believe Ponce-Galdeano, 26, was murdered at Sweeney's residence — shot multiple times and suffocated with a plastic bag — before his body was moved to the home in Lone Butte, where police later found it.

According to an affidavit, a confidential source told police Sweeney invited Ponce-Galdeano to his home to talk to him about a debt Sweeney owed. When the source arrived, he saw "numerous other individuals" throughout the house. Sweeney had given the men guns and told them to hide.

An argument broke out, according to the affidavit, and after it became heated, the other men stationed around the house revealed themselves.

"[Ponce-Galdeano] began trying to flee the residence, fighting his way around the house with the others including Angelo Martinez chasing him. The source was trying to calm things down when [Manuel Rios] Alderete, Sweeney, Angelo Martinez and another male began shooting," the affidavit said.

Ponce-Galdeano was shot numerous times, the affidavit said, but was still alive as the assailants went through his pockets. Rios Alderete ordered Martinez and Herrera to get rid of Ponce-Galdeano's body, the source told detectives, with Martinez killing Ponce-Galdeano by suffocating him with the plastic bag. Martinez and Rios Alderete have both already been arrested and charged with murder.

Police later searched Sweeney's home and said they found a large amount of blood in the dining room.

In 2021, court records from previous charges listed Sweeney's listed address as a trailer at the mobile home park. According to more recent records, Sweeney's current address is on Sunset Circle on Santa Fe's south side.

City police officers responded to a call at the Sunset Circle address in April over an apparent domestic dispute between Sweeney and a woman. Upon reviewing the department's body camera footage from the April incident, an investigator with the sheriff's office noticed a gray, striped comforter that was "similar to the comforter that was found wrapped around [Ponce-Galdeano]" when the homicide victim was found dead in a residential garage in Lone Butte in December, according to an affidavit for an arrest warrant for Sweeney.

City police officers also noted the deceased Ponce-Galdeano's vehicle was parked at the Sunset Circle property while they surveilled Sweeney's home in November and December, the affidavit states.

Deputies had previously tried to arrest Sweeney on Thursday night, attempting to stop a vehicle known to be driven by him. The two men in the vehicle — one of whom is believed to have been Sweeney — led police on a brief chase to the Coronado Condominiums, where the two men got out of the car and the man police believed to be Sweeney escaped.

Sheriff's deputies are still seeking Herrera — who faces charges including tampering with evidence and conspiracy to commit murder — for his alleged role in the killing of Ponce-Galdeano and in efforts to dispose of the body.