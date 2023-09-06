Third suspect arrested in Modesto armed robbery, police report

The third and final suspect in a Modesto robbery on Monday was identified and arrested Tuesday afternoon, police reported.

Leland Lennear, 26, of Modesto faces charges of robbery, hit-an-run and criminal conspiracy, Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said.

The first two robbery suspects were arrested Monday after the alleged getaway vehicle crashed on El Vista Avenue near Roble Avenue, about 1.5 miles from the scene of the robbery.

Lt. Felton Payne said the armed robbery occurred about 11:30 a.m at the Arco/ampm store in the 3,000 block of Yosemite Boulevard.

Three suspects fled in a vehicle west on Yosemite and then apparently turned north on El Vista. Officers were responding to the business when they discovered the vehicle crash.

Police were not pursuing the vehicle, Payne said.

Of the first two arrested, police said Jason Grigorieff, 32, of Modesto faces charges of robbery, conspiracy to commit a crime, resisting arrest and probation violation, and 19-year-old Julian Ramirez of Turlock faces a conspiracy charge.