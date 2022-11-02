Third suspect arrested, months after deadly shooting on Broken Arrow Expressway

A third suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway.

The shooting happened in July. 17-year-old Terek Chairs and his passenger were shot multiple times. Chairs died from his injuries.

Brandon Jefferson was arrested in August. Izayaih Shanks was arrested in Houston and extradited to Tulsa.

On Nov. 11, Tayveon Harring was arrested following a traffic stop in a parking lot on Gilcrease Museum Road.

Harring will be charged with first-degree murder, shooting with intent to kill, and use of a vehicle to discharge a weapon.

Jefferson and Shanks face similar charges.

Tulsa police are still investigating to see if anyone else was involved. If you have any information, call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.