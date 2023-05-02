Third suspect arrested in murder of McCreary man

May 2—WILLIAMSBURG — A third man has been arrested in connection to last Tuesday's discovery of the remains of a man reported missing from McCreary County last October.

Roscoe Lee Bryant, 48, of Pine Knot, was arrested around 7:20 p.m. Thursday evening on charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.

He joins Joe D. Bryant, 48, of Pine Knot, and Broderick A. Taylor, 24, of Pine Knot, who were arrested last Tuesday on those same charges — which stem from the discovery of Roscoe L. Garland on a U.S. Forest Service road in Whitley County.

The 54-year-old Pine Knot man had been reported missing from neighboring McCreary County on October 14 of last year.

The Whitley County Coroner's Office has transported Garland's skeletal remains to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for an autopsy and positive identification through DNA.

Detective Matthew Parmley of Kentucky State Police Post 11 is leading the ongoing investigation.

According to online court records, Det. Parmley received information which led not only to Garland's discover but to the belief that he had assaulted in McCreary County before being killed and buried in the woods just inside Whitley County.

Joe Bryant has been lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Taylor had already been lodged in the Knox County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

Roscoe Bryant has been lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

All three defendants have entered not guilty pleas at arraignment and are now scheduled for preliminary hearings in Whitley District Court next Monday, May 8.