Third suspect arrested in North Side shooting that killed 3 people

Police have arrested the third suspect in a shooting on Pittsburgh’s North Side that killed three people.

RELATED >> 2 charged in fatal North Side triple shooting

Samuel Pegues, 30, is charged in connection with the Oct. 15 shooting on Cedar Avenue. He was taken into custody Thursday night.

Pegues has been charged with homicide, aggravated assault, person not to possess a firearm, carrying a firearm without a license and criminal conspiracy.

The other two suspects, Jaylone Hines, 21, and Charron Troutman, 19, were arrested Wednesday. They are being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

UPMC doctor charged with DUI, killing another doctor in July crash Some Shadyside residents having tires deflated, messages left behind Monroeville volunteer firefighter dies after complications from surgery VIDEO: The Case of the Headless Woman: Target 11 examines one of the region’s most baffling unsolved cases DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts