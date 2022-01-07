Third suspect arrested in November killing of teen in South Fairmount

Kristopher Teetor, 17, was shot to death the evening of Nov. 6, 2021, after buying juice at the BP food mart in South Fairmont.

A third suspect was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in South Fairmount in November, police said.

Elisha Acoff, 19, is now charged with aggravated murder in the death of Kristopher Teetor.

Teetor was found shot in the 1500 block of Queen City Avenue on Nov. 6, Cincinnati police said. He was rushed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died.

Later that month, Joseph Bazel, 24, was charged in the slaying. In December, Keuntay Bazel, 22, was also charged. At the time, police said the Bazels were related but had not established how.

In December, The Enquirer spoke to Teetor's parents who adopted him after taking him in at 13.

They said he was killed in a gas station parking lot by several people attempting to rob him.

Court documents were not available in Acoff's case Friday morning. He is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center awaiting a bond hearing.

