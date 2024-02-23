Third suspect arrested in Peoria robbery that left one person dead

A third person has been arrested in connection with a Facebook marketplace robbery gone wrong that left a Bloomington man dead in Peoria.

Keshawn Williams, 18, was arrested by Peoria police on Thursday on attempted armed robbery charges in connections with a robbery gone wrong on Jan. 15 that left 18-year-old Marcus Whitehead dead.

Police say that Whitehead, Williams, Sontarrius D. Williams, 27, and Jaylyn J. Branscumb, 18, lured two men into Peoria from out of town with promises to sell them a vehicle. But instead of selling a vehicle, they attempted to rob the men at gunpoint.

The victims were also armed and the parties exchanged gunfire, leading to Whitehead's death. The man who shot Whitehead was not charged with any crimes.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Third man arrested in connection to deadly Peoria robbery