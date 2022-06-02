Third suspect arrested in shooting death of Richland County teenager

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a third suspect in the shooting death of a 17-year-old.

Sheriff’s deputies on Thursday announced the arrest of Dashan King, 20, on charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, the department announced in a news release. King is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

King is accused of being part of a May 21 shooting that killed one teenager and injured another. Just after 5 p.m., deputies were called to the 300 block of Saddletrail Road, off U.S. 321 north of Columbia, where they found an 18-year-old and a 17-year-old with gunshot wounds. The 17-year-old victim, Bertrand T. Ganaway III, later died in a hospital. He was a week away from graduating from Eau Claire High School.

A week ago, Sheriff Leon Lott said Savion Thomas, 17, and an unnamed 16-year-old had been arrested for the crime. Both are being held in the juvenile wing of Alvin S. Glenn, although Thomas is facing murder charges as an adult.

Lott announced the arrests of Thomas and the 16-year-old during a news conference to address rising gun violence among young people.

Ganaway’s killing was the 17th fatal shooting in Richland County this year.