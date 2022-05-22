Third suspect arrested in shooting that killed 2 El Paso teens at JP Shawver Park

A third man has been charged in connection with a double-homicide at JP Shawver Park last November, El Paso police officials said.

Ricardo Style De La Rosa, 18, of East El Paso, was rebooked Friday on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officials said over the weekend.

De La Rosa was already at the El Paso County Jail since Feb. 7 on unrelated charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon, according to jail records.

Ricardo Style De La Rosa is accused of capital murder in the shooting death of two El Paso teenagers on Nov. 11 at JP Shawver Park in the Lower Valley.

De La Rosa is accused in the shooting deaths of two teenagers during a drug-deal robbery on Nov. 11 at the Lower Valley park near Yarbrough Drive and the César Chávez Border Highway.

Steven Lopez, 18, and Raul "Rulis" Elijah Raygoza, 16, were killed and Lopez's 14-year-old girlfriend was wounded on a shoulder in a shooting as they sat in a parked car.

"The ongoing investigation led to the identification of De La Rosa as also being involved in the murder," police said in a statement issued Saturday.

Martin Rodriguez, 32, and his nephew, Miguel Angel Marin III, 17, had been arrested on capital murder charges in November.

Martin Rodriguez and Miguel Marin

Lopez's girlfriend told investigators that Lopez was to collect $80 from Marin and sell him marijuana, according to documents and a prosecutor.

Gun violence: Two arrested, 3 wounded in shootings in Northeast, South El Paso

During a meeting in a parking lot at the park, Marin and Rodriguez both allegedly yelled out, "Give us everything you got" before gunshots rang out, according to a criminal complaint. A third male was seen standing nearby with an AR-type rifle during the .

Police officials have not disclosed if De La Rosa was the person with the rifle or if he allegedly had another role in the crime.

A makeshift memorial stands at JP Shawver Park in El Paso's Lower Valley on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, where two teens were fatally shot and a 14-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021.

Homicides 2022: Riverside HS student fatally stabbed after unmasking teen robbery suspect, prosecutor says

Jail records show De La Rosa is being held on a $1 million bond on the capital murder charge, a $250,000 bond on the new aggravated assault charge, a $75,000 bond on the February aggravated assault, a $5,000 bond on the unlawful carrying of a weapon charge and a bond revocation on a drug possession case.

Story continues

Rodriguez, Marin and Rodriguez remain held at the El Paso County Jail Annex.

More: Two El Paso County teens arrested on murder charges in fatal shooting at car meet

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Third suspect arrested in JP Shawver Park shooting in El Paso