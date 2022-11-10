Third suspect in bus matron attack fled to Philadelphia, police allege

Nov. 10—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Two Johnstown women accused of attacking a bus matron remain in Cambria County Prison as city police intensify the search for a third suspect who is believed hiding in the Philadelphia area, authorities said.

An arrest warrant was issued for Rose Lee Hughes, 29. Authorities are hoping she will surrender.

"As far as we know, she is in Philadelphia," Cambria County Assistant District Attorney Jessica Aurandt said. "No one on her behalf has reached out to my office or the Johnstown police."

City police charged Hughes; Zaneta L. McDowell, 29, of the 1200 block of Solomon Street; and Kashonda Shavonne Roberts, 34, of Solomon Homes, with aggravated assault and unauthorized school bus entry.

The three women allegedly boarded a school bus on Oct. 26 at a bus stop in Johnstown's Solomon Homes complex and repeatedly punched a bus matron in the head and face.

The attack was captured by the bus security camera.

The bus matron, witnesses and the security footage were available for Wednesday's preliminary hearings for McDowell and Roberts. The hearings were postponed, giving defense attorneys time to schedule a court reporter.

Roberts is being represented by public defender John Lovette III, and court- appointed attorney Art McQuillan is representing McDowell. Roberts and McDowell are being held in Cambria County Prison on $125,000 percentage bond.