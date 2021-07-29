Third suspect caught, fourth sought in Tupelo triple homicide

Jul. 28—TUPELO — Around the same time Tupelo police were naming a fourth suspect in a July 24 triple homicide on Maynard Street, a third person was arrested 200 miles away.

Wednesday morning, authorities signed capital murder warrants for Jaylen Antwan Wells, 17, of Tupelo. He is described as a 5-foot, 3-inch tall Black male who weighs 120 pounds.

Tupelo police spokesman, Capt. Chuck McDougald, said U.S. Marshals arrested the third suspect — Taquon A. Garth, 18 — in the case at around lunchtime on Wednesday. Garth was arrested in the Jackson area.

On Tuesday, police arrested Javion Clifton, 16, of Tupelo, and Shamar Carroll, 17, of Tupelo. All four suspects will be charged with three counts of capital murder, but because of their ages, only Garth faces the possibility of the death penalty.

The U.S. Supreme Court has banned capital punishment for crimes committed by those under 18.

Tupelo police were notified of a shooting in the 200 block of Maynard Drive around 11:45 p.m. on July 24. Officers responding to the residence one block south of the West Main Walmart found three people with gunshot wounds. One adult male died at the scene. A second adult male and one adult female were later pronounced dead at the North Mississippi Medical Canter.

Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said Norahs Coleman, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jessica Pannell, 21, and Robben Wilson, 22, died at the hospital in the early morning hours, Sunday.

Anyone with information about Garth's or Wells' whereabouts or information about additional suspects to contact Tupelo police at 662-841-6491, Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS or email tips to TPDRecords@tupeloms.gov

william.moore@djournal.com