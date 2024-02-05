Third suspect charged in fatal stabbing of Delaware man in Waterbury

Police have charged a third suspect in connection with a stabbing in Waterbury in December that left a Delaware man dead.

Markee Malloy, 52, of Waterbury was taken into custody Saturday and charged with murder, first-degree assault and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault, according to the Waterbury Police Department.

The charges stem from the killing of 37-year-old Jose Virola, who was found dead on Dec. 22 outside of 27 First Ave. after suffering a stab wound, police said.

According to police, Malloy was also wanted in connection with a warrant charging him with violation of probation. Judicial Branch records indicate he was sentenced to 18 months of probation in November 2023 after pleading guilty to charges of first-degree failure to appear in court and use of drug paraphernalia.

Police said Malloy was held on bonds totaling just over $3 million and was expected to be arraigned Monday in Waterbury Superior Court.

Police previously charged Waterbury residents Barry Mason, 52, and Sean Lawrence, 33, in connection with Virola’s death. They each face the same charges as Malloy.

According to police, Virola was found shortly after 4:30 a.m. in the area of 27 First Ave. when officers responded there on the report of an unresponsive male. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they believe Virola was involved in a disturbance with a female in the area before his death that led to a physical altercation between him, Mason and Lawrence. Lawrence and Mason were both known to the female, whose identity has not been released by authorities.

During the altercation with Mason and Lawrence, Virola suffered a stab wound that police say led to his death.

Police have not said what role they believe Malloy played in the killing.