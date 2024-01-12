Third suspect charged in less than a month in 2016 murder of Bradley Beach man

Andre Thorne of Bradley Beach was murdered in February 2016.

FREEHOLD - A third man has been implicated in the murder of a 20-year-old Bradley Beach man in 2016, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said Friday.

Stephon Keys, 31, of Neptune, is charged with one count each of first-degree felony murder, first-degree armed robbery, first-degree attempted murder, second-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and two counts second-degree being a certain person not to possess a weapon, according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Quashon J. McDuffie, 30, of Long Branch, and Knaliek Joshua, 31, of Asbury Park, were both charged last month with the killing of Andre Thorne — almost eight years since Thorne was gunned down, found shot in the chest while sitting in a car in Neptune.

Keys is already in custody at a state prison on separate charges, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Neptune Police first responded to the scene about 8:18 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2016, to the 1300 block of Seventh Avenue in Neptune for a report of a shooting.

Uncovering the mystery: Neptune Police searched for answers in shooting of Andre Thorne

Officers found Thorne in the driver’s seat of a 2002 red Dodge Neon, where he had suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest. Thorne was rushed to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where he died from his injuries.

Investigators determined that at the time of the shooting, Thorne had been sitting in the car with two other people.

There were no details released about the alleged role of Keys in the crimes.

Neptune news: 'Doc' Brantley, former Neptune mayor and longtime Asbury Park dentist, passes away

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Third suspect charged in Neptune NJ murder of Andre Thorne