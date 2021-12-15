Third suspect charged with murder in killing of Mykel Waide in Lexington

A third suspect in connection to the killing of Mykel Waide, a former high school basketball player in Lexington, has been arrested and charged with murder, according to Lexington police.

Antwone Davenport, 33, was arrested by US Marshals in Illinois, police said. He has been charged with murder and other charges, and he is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center on bond of over $1 million.

Davenport is the third suspect to be charged with murder after Tayte Patton and Antonio Turner were arrested in late September.

According to a criminal complaint, Davenport was involved in an altercation at the Residence Inn on Newtown Court in August 2020.

An eyewitness told police they saw Davenport in a vehicle at the parking lot of the hotel, according to court records. During the altercation, Davenport allegedly got out of the vehicle and started shooting at a crowd of people.

Waide was struck by gunfire while Davenport fired into the crowd, court documents allege. Four people were shot but only Waide was killed.

Mykel Waide, 18, was shot and killed on Aug. 16, 2020, according to police. He was planning on attending the University of Louisville in the fall, according to his grandmother.

The eyewitness’s statement was backed up by surveillance and evidence collected at the scene, according to court records.

Detective Steven Cobb testified in court that Waide was not the intended target in the shooting. He said the shooting was the result of an altercation between rival gangs and there were multiple shooters on scene, allegedly including Patton and Turner.

According to Cobb’s testimony and court records, Patton and Turner allegedly were in a black car and can be seen shooting out of the back window of the black sedan in surveillance footage. After a pause, someone at the hotel fired back at the sedan as it was pulling away, Cobb testified.

The cases against Patton and Turner were sent to a grand jury in October. Davenport is set to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.