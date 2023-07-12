Third suspect in custody in mass shooting at Old Town nightclub that wounded nine

A third suspect in the July 2 mass shooting at City Nightz in Old Town was arrested Tuesday, the same day the other two had a first appearance in court after being charged in the case.

On July 8, police asked for help finding Jaylen Thomas of Wichita in connection to the shootings, which left nine people wounded and two more injured after being trampled in the ensuing chaos. Police were called to the shooting at the club at 222 N. Washington just before 1 a.m.

Thomas, 23, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated assault, according to Lt. Aaron Moses.

Thomas is the only one who has been arrested on suspicion of attempted first-degree murder.

Moses, citing that others have been charged in the case, referred questions about the Thomas’ arrest and involvement in the shooting to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office typically does not comment on cases being litigated. Details should be available if a judge releases the arrest affidavit, which they typically do.

Moses also wouldn’t say if police are looking for anyone else.

The nine shooting victims — seven men and two women — ranged in age from 22 to 34, police said, and the two people trampled were a man and woman, ages 31 and 30.

Police arrested John Deronte Houze, 27, on Monday and Ameir Jayshon King-Ingram, 19, on July 7 for their alleged involvements in the shootings. Both have been charged in the case and had first appearances in court Tuesday.

Houze is charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of criminal possession of a weapon and one count of unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits. King-Ingram is charged with six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of criminal possession of a weapon and one count each of aggravated battery and unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits

Both have a next court date set for July 24 and are being held in Sedgwick County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond. Thomas remained jailed Wednesday morning.

Police had also previously arrested a security guard for the rapper Mozzy, who visited the club that night. He was released from jail several days after the shooting. District Attorney Marc Bennett said he would not be charged at this time after video showed the man apparently fired in self-defense after two gunmen opened fire.

Police Chief Joseph Sullivan suspended the club’s entertainment and liquor license for 30 days starting on July 8. The club’s attorney, Charley O’Hara, said the club planned to appeal the suspension. However, no appeal had been filed as of Wednesday morning, according to a city spokesperson.