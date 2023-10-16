Third suspect in Elmira torture murder case found guilty. The latest from Chemung Court.

One of four suspects charged in the grisly torture-murder of a New York City man in Elmira, who was not named previously due to his age at the time, has been found guilty of manslaughter.

New York state court records indicate Kavon Sanders, no address listed, went to trial recently in Chemung County Youth Part Court.

The Chemung County District Attorney's Office confirmed Sanders was convicted of first-degree manslaughter at the conclusion of the trial.

Sanders was 16 in January 2021 when prosecutors said he took part in the torture and murder of 39-year-old Juan Jose Gotay.

Sanders was originally indicted for second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, two counts of first-degree assault, and two counts of second-degree assault.

Two other suspects in the case — Thomas E. Bovaird, of Horseheads, and Malik M. Weems, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania — previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for their role in Gotay's death. They both await sentencing.

The other suspect, Eddie Marte, of New York City, is expected to go to trial at a later date in Chemung County Court. He is already incarcerated at Attica Correctional Facility for a conviction on burglary, kidnapping and robbery charges stemming from an unrelated Ontario County case.

All of the suspects in Gotay's murder were originally charged with first-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, and several assault counts.

Gotay was beaten and tortured around Jan. 29 and Jan. 30, 2021 at two houses on Elmira's Southside, 427-429 Partridge Street and 319 West Ave., according to the indictments.

The indictments allege the suspects shot Gotay in the left shoulder and left leg, repeatedly struck him in the face and body, causing, among other things, traumatic injuries to the victim's head, including his jaw, mouth and teeth, along with multiple broken ribs and fingers.

The suspects were also accused of stabbing the victim in the eyes with a pointed object, mutilating his tongue, burning his ears and buttocks, and binding him with an electrical cord.

They then dumped Gotay's body in a remote area along U.S. Route 6 in Ulysses Township, Potter County, where his remains were discovered in April of 2021.

Officials have not offered a motive for the crime, but said Gotay and his assailants knew each other.

Sanders faces up to 25 years in state prison on the manslaughter conviction when he is sentenced at a later date in Chemung County Court.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Suspect in 2021 Elmira torture murder case guilty of manslaughter