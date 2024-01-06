Third suspect enters plea in connection with July 2021 city homicide

Jan. 6—A Meadville man has pleaded guilty to burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery in connection with a 2021 Meadville homicide.

Timothy T. Bolden entered guilty pleas to the two felony counts Friday afternoon before Crawford County Court of Common Pleas President Judge John F. Spataro.

Spataro immediately sentenced Bolden after he entered the guilty pleas, a penalty in the total of 15 to 30 years in state prison.

Bolden was one of three men scheduled to go on trial Monday in Crawford County Court on Meadville Police Department charges in connection with the July 3, 2021, shooting death of Nathaniel Harris.

Martavious K. Stout, 19, and Qwamae D. Sherene, 20, are still scheduled to be tried in county court on homicide and related charges for their alleged roles in Harris' death.

Two other men charged in the case — Kavan M. Boitnott, 18, and Jayden I. Speed, 20 — already pleaded guilty in the case and are serving state prison sentences.

Harris was 19 and died from multiple gunshot wounds during an early morning armed robbery and burglary for money and drugs at his Walnut Street apartment.

Bolden was set to go on trial on charges of criminal homicide, robbery, burglary, criminal trespass, corruption of minors and conspiracy charges of robbery, burglary, theft and simple assault.

In exchange for pleading guilty to burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery, the remaining charges were not prosecuted by the Crawford County District Attorney's Office as part of the plea agreement.

The plea agreement included an agreed upon sentence accepted by Spataro — 10 to 20 years in state prison for the burglary count to be followed by five to 10 years for conspiracy to commit robbery.

Both Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo and Bolden's defense attorney Komron Maknoon told the court the agreed upon sentence came after extensive negotiations. The attorneys declined any comment to the Tribune following Bolden's plea and sentencing hearing.

"No sir," Bolden responded when asked by Spataro if he had any comment for the court.

Spataro gave Bolden 667 days of pre-sentence jail credit. Spataro also ordered Bolden to pay $1,000 in fines plus court costs.

Prior to imposing the sentence, Spataro said there were "tremendous and horrible consequences of what transpired on July 3" for all parties involved and their families.

"One thing you can't fix is the death of a young man who didn't deserve to have his life snuffed out," Spataro said of Harris, noting the actions that took place "cascaded into this awful, tragic outcome."

