Third suspect faces charges in East Nashville birthday-party murder

A third suspect has been arrested after a deadly birthday-party robbery in an East Nashville short-term rental on Jan. 8.

Keesean Campbell, 24, was jailed Monday on outstanding warrants related to the murder of Taurus Tremain Oglesby Jr., Metro Nashville Police Department said in a statement.

Oglesby Jr., 18, a former Whites Creek High School student who worked as a security officer at Gaylord Opryland Hotel, was shot and killed at party in a townhome at 738 Douglas Ave. at 1:45 a.m.

Reginald Howard, 17, was critically wounded in the violent robbery.

Detectives have been searching for Campbell since the murder.

On the day of the attack, police officers arrested two teenage suspects: Andre Johnson, 19, and Quandre Beasley, 17, were charged with homicide, attempted homicide and aggravated robbery.

Beasley was shot in the jaw and neck during the attack. At the time, he was wanted by police for escaping from the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center during a trip to the hospital.

Beasley was taken into custody shortly after that escape.

"Detectives are trying to come to grips with why Beasley was even on the streets," police officials said.

