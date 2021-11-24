Third suspect in Hamilton Place mall shooting arrested

Nov. 24—Chattanooga Police say they have a third suspect in custody in connection with the Aug. 12 shoot-out that took place inside the Hamilton Place mall.

Remeo R. Hubbard, 19, was arrested in Sevierville, Tennessee, last week and extradited to Hamilton County on Monday. He was booked into the Silverdale Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm with intent to go armed, reckless endangerment, vandalism/malicious mischief and inciting a riot.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. when two groups began shooting at each other inside the mall, near the Rodizio Grill. One woman was injured.

Two juveniles were arrested in October in the case.

Police said the case remains active and is still under investigation.