Third suspect indicted, faces up to seven years in prison in date-rape party case

The police handed a third suspect to a participant of drunken parties in Kyiv, where girls were mocked

"A 21-year-old blogger is an accomplice to a sexual offense and video recording of criminal acts," he said.

The suspect is believed to have organized parties in Ivano-Frankivsk that had the explicit purpose of drugging and then sexually assaulting women, a practice known as date-rape. The suspects are also said to have recorded mocking videos of their victims. News about these “parties” went viral after civic activist and filmmaker Yaroslava Kravchenko exposed the events on Facebook.

Two other suspected organizers of these “parties” – Andrii Yaryna and Yaroslav Dombrovskyi – have already been arrested, and are being held in pre-trial detention, without bail, until April 1. They face three to seven years imprisonment.



We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine