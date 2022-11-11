Third suspect indicted with first-degree murder in Young Dolph killing

Young Dolph talks to a room of student athletes, faculty and alumni Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Hamilton High School in Memphis. Young Dolph, an alum of Hamilton High School, made a donation of $25,000 to the school's athletic account.

Days before the one-year anniversary of Young Dolph's killing, a third suspect has been indicted in connection with the Memphis rapper's death.

Dolph, whose given name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was shot and killed on Nov. 17, 2021. Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy confirmed Hernandez Govan is with first-degree murder in connection with Young Dolph's killing to The Commercial Appeal.

Govan, 43, was arrested Thursday.

