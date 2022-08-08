Third suspect in Laguna Heights stabbing death pleads guilty

Aug. 8—A third suspect arrested in the 2019 stabbing death of a Laguna Heights man pleaded guilty Monday morning to murder.

Gloria Rueles Sanchez, 31, who is in the country illegally, appeared via Zoom before 107th state District Judge Benjamin Euresti Jr. and admitted to causing the death of Miguel Angel Aguilera.

Court records showed Aguilera was killed Oct. 6, 2019, in Laguna Heights.

Rueles Sanchez was sentenced to 30 years to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice system. She will receive credit to that sentence for the time she has already been incarcerated at a Cameron County Jail facility.

Case filings indicated that Rueles Sanchez and Nelson Orona Santiago, 43, were arrested on Oct. 16, 2019. Both have remained jailed since their arrests.

Orona Santiago pleaded guilty Dec. 20, 2020, to one count of murder, court records state. He will be formally sentenced on Wednesday.

Also charged in the case is Tomas Rivera, 49, of Los Fresnos, who was indicted on one of conspiracy to commit murder.

According to a Cameron County indictment, Rivera showed Orona Santiago where Aguilera lived and gave him a knife, met with Orona Santiago and Rueles Sanchez to plan the murder and was on the phone with Orona Santiago and Rueles Sanchez the night of the murder.

Court records show that on April 6, Rivera pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit murder. He was also scheduled to testify against Rueles Sanchez during her trial.

Rivera is also expected to be sentenced Wednesday.

Reports from the time of the incident indicated that Aguilera was found dead in his residence at 110 Garfield St. in Laguna Heights by a neighbor.

The Port Isabel Police Department found Aguilera's body just before 4 a.m. with defense wounds across one of his arms and severe lacerations on his neck, according to information given to media by Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez in October.