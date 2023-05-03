Third suspect in north Wichita killing arrested on suspicion of murder, records show

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with a Saturday shooting in north Wichita, according to arrest records.

Shaun Micah O’Brien was arrested Tuesday at city hall, where police administration and detectives are based. The 41-year-old lives in the same block where 36-year-old Christian Santiago of Wichita was shot multiple times, according to records and police.

Police found Santiago dead in the front passenger seat of a white SUV. The SUV had also been hit by bullets.

Around 3:50 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a shooting in the 2800 block of East Shadybrook Lane after a witness got help from a homeowner in that block and the homeowner called 911, police said. The shooting happened just around the corner in the 2800 block of East Stadium, which is near 21st Street North and Hillside.

Police said there were multiple witnesses.

On Sunday, police arrested 47-year-old Adonis Christopher Andrews on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and a drug-related charge in connection with Santiago’s killing. He was also arrested on a parole violation, records show. He was arrested at his home in south Wichita.

On Tuesday, police also arrested 48-year-old Jorge Romero of Wichita on suspicion of first-degree murder. Romero was also arrested on a drug charge, records show.

Police have said Romero and Andrews knew the victim. Police have not said what they think led to the shooting.

O’Brien has convictions in Sedgwick County for robbery, battery, domestic battery, criminal threat and forgery, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records. His supervision ended in August 2013, KDOC records show.

The killing was the city’s eighth homicide of the year. There were 17 at this time last year.