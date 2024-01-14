Third suspect in officer Tuan Le’s homicide charged

(KRON) – The Alameda County District Attorney Office’s announced on Sunday that 34-year-old Marquise Cooper was charged with first-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Oakland Police Department officer Tuan Le.

Cooper is also being charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, second-degree burglary, and first-degree murder.

Cooper is the third person to be charged with Officer Le’s murder, along with 27-year-old Mark Demetrious Sanders and 28-year-old Allen Starr Brown.

Cooper is currently being held without bail. The anticipated arraignment date is Jan. 16.

Officer Le was working undercover when he was fatally shot on Dec. 29, 2023. A group of suspects ran from a burglarized business near Jack London Square when someone opened fire on the officer.

