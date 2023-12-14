Will third suspect plead guilty to kidnapping alleged murder victim found in a toolbox?

It was the story that rocked the small community of Lake Fort Phantom Hill in 2021. The discovery of the body of Priscilla Limon in a toolbox near the lake led to four arrests and so far, two convictions.

This Friday, the third alleged suspect, Roger Wilson, will be present in court for a plea hearing. Wilson could plead guilty in step with George Frosch and Blake Britner, but that remains to be seen. Fourth suspect, Ashley Alaniz, will be judged by a jury of her peers February 12, 2024, with Abilene Reporter News covering every aspect of the trial.

'Interrogated and terrorized'

According to court documents, the body of Priscilla Limon was discovered in a creek on or about May 5, 2021. The autopsy revealed that Limon had been the victim of homicidal trauma to include "suffocation, several days before her body was found and recovered."

Priscilla Limon

Court documents indicate that her body had multiple restraints to include being bound and gagged.

Detectives discovered that Limon's last known whereabouts had been within a Taylor County residence around April 25, 2021. It was noted that Limon had recently been in conflict with Ashley Alaniz, Blake Britner, George Frosch, and the now-accused Roger Wilson.

Witnesses reported that Alaniz had beaten Limon before binding her to a chair with Britner. Wilson was then noted to have tied Limon's hands behind her back. Limon "was then interrogated and terrorized."

Witnesses reported that several hours later, Britner gagged Limon and "placed a bag over her head" in order to cause suffocation. At that time, it was noted that Frosch brought a large toolbox to the residence. Wilson and Britner were then seen placing the toolbox in the bed of a truck.

According to court documents, Britner then left the scene with the toolbox, and Limon "was not seen again until the body was recovered."

Two witnesses were described in court documents as having a later conversation with George Frosch. Frosch was noted as saying "that if you were to find his toolbox you would find Limon."

Possible ties to the Aryan Brotherhood

According to Taylor County Court records, now-convicted Frosch and recently indicted-Wilson are "linked further by both being members of Aryan Brotherhood of Texas."

The Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT) is "one of the deadliest prison gangs in Texas, responsible for scores of murders over the years," according to the Southern Law Poverty Center (SLPC) who has been tracking the ABT. The SLPC estimates numbers around "3,500 strong, with 1,000 of that number on the street."

Punishment for two of the four indicted

Blake Britner plead guilty to a first-degree felony of aggravated kidnapping and was sentenced to 35 years behind bars on March 2, 2023. The courts have given him 651 days of time-served credit while he was awaiting trial. That leaves a little of 12,000 more days left on his sentence.

Blake Britner, of Abilene, plead guilty to aggravated kidnapping in the first degree and is now behind bars.

On September 15, George Frosch was sentenced to 22 years in prison in connection with the homicide of Priscilla Limon. Frosch plead guilty and was given 848 days of credit for time already served, leaving just over 7,000 days left on his sentence.

George Frosch, now convicted of aggravated kidnapping in the first-degree.

The question remains, will Roger Wilson also plead guilty, or will he opt for a trial of his peers as Ashley Alaniz has? Abilene Reporter News will be at the courthouse Friday covering every aspect of this case.

All suspects are assumed innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.

