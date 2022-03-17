Third suspect pleads guilty in Christmas 2020 robbery where victim died of heart attack

An Illinois woman who was part of a home invasion that left a York County victim dead from a heart attack on Christmas Day 2020 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The guilty plea and sentencing of Virginia Darlene Ratcliffe, 33, on Thursday ends the case with all three suspects convicted and sent to prison for a combined 85 years.

Sarah Childers, 72, and her husband, Billy Childers, 75, were beaten and tied up in the Christmas Day 2020 home invasion and robbery in the western York County town of Hickory Grove, 16th Circuit Senior Solicitor Matt Shelton said. Sarah Childers died days later after suffering a heart attack, Shelton said.

Ratcliffe pleaded guilty Thursday to strong armed robbery, burglary and conspiracy in a negotiated plea and 15-year sentence, according to prosecutors and court records.

Billy Ray Childers Jr., the nephew of the victims, was sentenced to 30 years prison in February after pleading guilty to manslaughter and other crimes. Travis Randell Baxter was sentenced to 40 years after pleading guilty in January to manslaughter and other crimes.

After her arrest, Ratcliffe gave crucial evidence and statements to deputies and prosecutors that made it possible to prosecute Jackie Childers and Baxter, Shelton said.

“She provided substantial cooperation and was willing to testify against her co-defendants if need be,” Shelton said Thursday after court.

Sarah Childers died from a homicide by heart attack, Shelton said in court.

The three suspects pulled off the robbery after using Ratcliffe to claim her car had broken down, Shelton said. Jackie Childers Jr. and Baxter attacked the two victims, tied them up, and stole from their home, prosecutors said.

The case went unsolved for about a month before the three suspects were found in other states and arrested. The FBI assisted York County Sheriff’s Office deputies in the case.