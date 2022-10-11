Third suspect pleads guilty to role in March kidnapping, torture

A third person has been sentenced for their role in the March kidnapping and torture of a Wilmington man.

According to a news release from District Attorney Ben David's office, 33-year-old Kayla Floyd pleaded guilty to multiple charges in New Hanover County Superior Court Tuesday in connection with a March 28 attack that left a 32-year-old man "severely beaten" and robbed at the Travel Inn at 4401 Market Street.

Police were dispatched following a 6:26 p.m. 911 call from the McDonald's at 4301 Market Street in reference to a possible kidnapping on March 28. The victim reported he had been lured to a motel where he was tied up, beaten and tortured by a group of people for hours, eventually sustaining a broken nose and other injuries, according to the release.

Floyd was sentenced to up to 9.4 years in prison for robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Floyd was one of four people arrested in connection with the attack. Kimberly Martinez, 23, and Richard Blanton, 33, entered guilty pleas earlier this year and are currently serving their sentences.

Charges are still pending in New Hanover County against 27-year-old co-defendant Alvin Sabatell.

