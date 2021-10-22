Third suspect in shooting death extradited

Oct. 22—A third suspect in the July shooting death of a Decatur man was back in Decatur on Friday, charged with capital murder after his extradition from Nashville.

Decatur police said Khamis Zakaria Yugusuk, 25, of Nashville, was being held without bail in Morgan County Jail.

Keondrick Tyrek Boyd, 22, and Ayqueele Mickole Edmond, 26, are also charged with capital murder and remain in custody, police said.

Rodney Maurice Fossett Jr., 21, was shot multiple times at his apartment at Summer Courtyard Apartments on July 13 and died in Huntsville Hospital on Aug. 5.

Police said they believe Edmond was the getaway driver. She was extradited in September from Texas.

