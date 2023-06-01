Third suspect sought in Lebanon fatal shooting of two boys and teen

Sebastian Perez-Salome, 9, and Jesus Perez-Salome, 8, were playing with kittens outside of their home in the 400 Block of N. 5th Street Tuesday evening, according to Lebanon District Attorney Pier Hess Graf.

Around 10 p.m. that evening, the two boys, along with Joshua Lugo-Perez, 19, were shot and killed by three assailants. Jesus died on the back porch of his residence. Sebastian, who was inside the residence, was transported to a Dauphin County Medical Facility, where he later died.

"They had nothing to do with this, and their mother lost two of her children that evening," Graf said at a Thursday morning press conference.

While Lebanon County law enforcement have arrested and charged two residents with three counts of criminal homicide, officials are still looking for a third individual involved in Tuesday night's fatal shooting.

Police are still looking for a third suspect involved in a triple homicide that involved two children Tuesday, Lebanon District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said in a press conference Thursday morning. "There are three people involved with the shooting," she said. "Two are in custody, two are charged identically."

"All we know is that it's an unknown male believed to be an adult, but it could be a 17-year-old who appears to be far older," Graf said. "All we know was it was an adult male at this time."

Alex Torres Santos, 22, and James Fernandez-Reyes, 16, were arrested Wednesday morning after the Lebanon County SWAT team executed a search warrant on the 400 block of N. 9th Street.

"At this time, we still believe that Lugo was the target of the gunfire," Lebanon City Police Chief Bret Fisher said. "This was the result of a past argument."

Santos and Fernandez-Reyes have been charged with three counts of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, along with various gun-related offenses. Santos and Fernandez-Reyes also were charged with one count of aggravated assault for Louis Cancel, 33, of Lebanon, who was hit in the next-door residence by a stray bullet during the shooting.

The district attorney's office is beginning the legal work to determine if this is a death penalty case, Graf said.

Santos and Fernandez-Reyes are currently being held without bail at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility.

Police located multiple .223 rifle round and 9mm shell casings that showed at least 27 gunshots fired at the North 5th Street home Tuesday. Officials said these shots came from two different caliber firearms, and were located at the western edge of the playground behind the building.

In an affidavit released Thursday, police said a witness saw the shooter in an area where the spent cartridges were located, and left in a white vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

A search of Santos' and Reyes' residence Wednesday revealed multiple firearms, including an AR-15 and a secondary weapon, which officials said was consistent with the shell casings located at the scene.

A memorial was set up on the front porch of where the shooting took place, June 1.

Sean Weaver, who observed Wednesday's arrest, said that the entire block surrounding the site had been blocked off by police vehicles, accompanied by what he described as a military-style SWAT vehicle.

“We were watching it,” he said, “they went in with the shields and everything else like that.”

When The Lebanon County SWAT team executed a search warrant Wednesday, both Santos and Reyes attempted to flee the residence. Fisher said police were on scene for three hours and immediately took one of the suspects into custody.

"(Lebanon County SWAT) checked and cleared the block, ensuring the safety of the residents," he said. "After hours of searching, in the last building, in the last apartment, the second subject was located and taken into custody."

Before being arrested Wednesday, Santos was on house arrest on bail for two separate incidents, which included violent behavior with firearms. This included allegedly striking a resident multiple times and possessing crack cocaine with intent to deliver. Police charged Santos with aggravated assault after he allegedly shot a man on two separate occasions. The victim was hit in the leg while walking through Monument Park in January, and police found a spent .45 ACP cartridge, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The incidents occurred within a two-week span. Santos was released on bail and was ordered to wear a house-arrest bracelet. Officials said he wore the bracelet to the shooting Tuesday night, according to Lebanon County Probation Services.

N. 5th St. shooting: Lebanon County DA: 2 arrested in triple homicide of 2 boys and teen, third suspect sought

Triple homicide arrest: Lebanon County DA: 2 arrested in triple homicide of 2 boys and teen, third suspect sought

The Lebanon City Police Department, the Lebanon County District Attorney's Office and Detective Bureau, the Pennsylvania State Police and other Lebanon County police departments assisted in the investigation.

"This incident, the loss of life of little children just starting out in life, is truly heartbreaking," Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said. "These young boys are our family members, too. They are our community's children, and we will do our best to make sure we have a solid case for the prosecution."

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Lebanon City Police Department at (717) 272-6611 or Crime Stoppers at (717) 270-9800.

This investigation is ongoing. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

Matthew Toth is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at mtoth@ldnews.com or on Twitter at @DAMattToth.

Daniel Larlham Jr. is a reporter for the Lebanon Daily News. Reach him at DLarlham@LDNews.com or on Twitter @djlarlham

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Third suspect sought in Lebanon PA fatal shooting of two boys and teen